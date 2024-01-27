'It's a disgrace' – Xavi hits out at officials as Barcelona lose 5-3 to Villarreal in LaLiga

Barcelona coach Xavi was furious at the match officials after his side were denied a crucial penalty decision late on in their 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday.

Xavi's side came back from two goals down to take a 3-2 lead, only to concede a third, and the match looked set to finish in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

With Barça searching for a late winner, referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero pointed to the spot after an Ilkay Gundogan shot hit Villarreal's Santi Comesaña on the arm.

But Villarreal's players pleaded with the official to watch a replay and after looking at the action again on the pitchside monitor, the decision was reversed.

It looked like the correct call as well because Comesaña had his arms by his side and had turned his back to Gundogan.

Xavi obviously felt differently, though, and the Barça boss stared into the television camera and mouthed: "It's a disgrace."

Barcelona continued to press for a winner in added time but conceded twice instead as Villarreal scored breakaway goals through Alexander Sorloth and Jose Luis Morales.

"I don't want to generate more controversy, in the end they will sanction me," Xavi said after the game.

But he added: "That action conditions the game. The fourth official tells me it's a clear penalty. Munuera hasn't said anything to me. I don't want to say any more. The images are there..."

