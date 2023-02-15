'It's a lie!' – Joao Cancelo addresses Pep Guardiola spat rumours after shock Manchester City exit
The defender surprisingly left for Bayern Munich on loan last month, amid rumours of a big bust-up with the City boss
Joao Cancelo has set the record straight after speculation that he left Manchester City (opens in new tab) due to a major falling out with Pep Guardiola.
In arguably the most eyebrow-raising move of the January transfer window, the Portugal full-back joined Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) on loan for the rest of the season. Despite recently losing his place in the City starting 11, he had made more appearances than any other defender in the squad up to that point.
Cancelo fell out of favour following last month's derby defeat to Manchester United (opens in new tab), spending the next three matches as an unused substitute – and that, coupled with his deadline-day departure, sparked rumours that he and Guardiola had clashed over his lack of game-time.
But the rumours were just that, it has since emerged. In an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (quotes via Manchester Evening News), Cancelo tried to put the speculation to bed once and for all. He said (opens in new tab):
“It’s a lie that I had a fight with Guardiola, a complete lie. I didn’t feel important to the team in recent games. I spoke to the coach and he agreed. I, the coach and club decided I had to leave, that it was the the best option for me.
"I like new opportunities and have nothing against Manchester City; I took the step to reach the level I wanted to. I became the player I am and I’m very grateful to Pep and the club: they gave everything to me and my family and I’ll never forget it.”
Cancelo has made four appearances for Bayern so far, starting as they beat PSG (opens in new tab) 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others.
