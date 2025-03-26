'It’s absolutely essential that funding drips down from the top end of the game' Stuart Pearce takes the Premier League trophy back to his non-league roots

FourFourTwo spoke to the England legend on Non-League Day

Stuart Pearce Non-League Day
Stuart Pearce at Non-League Day 2025 (Image credit: Phil Grieg)

During the international fans flocked to local grounds across the country to mark Non-League Day.

As part of what is now a widely-celebrated occasion the Premier League Trophy was taken on a mini tour of south-east England visiting three Essex Senior League clubs during their fixtures.

These three matches all took place at stadiums which have received financial support from the Premier League Stadium Fund, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Stuart Pearce on the Premier League Fund

Stuart Pearce Non-League Day

Stuart Pearce with the Premier League Trophy on Non-League Day (Image credit: Phil Grieg)

FourFourTwo spoke to ex-England international Stuart Pearce about the importance of the fund.

Pearce, speaking from Myrak Park as Buckhurst Hill played Hullbridge Sport, told us: “The facilities are the main benefit, straight away.”

'There is a disconnect in the pro game with the players nowadays'

Stuart Pearce Non-League Day

Local children enjoy Non-League Day (Image credit: Phil Grieg)

Pearce continued: “Where we are at the moment, there’s new floodlights, a new stand, and a new dugout.

“Obviously, it attracts people in the local area to come and use the facility.

“There are 41 teams that are operating out here, not just the first team, but you’ve got boys football, girls football, the community feel for it as well.

“There are so many positives that come out of it.

“I think there is a disconnect in the pro game with the players nowadays, whereas people coming here can meet the players afterwards in the bar, the kids can get the autographs.

“Everyone is accessible and readily available which is a real plus.

“Without funds like this I think smaller clubs might survive, but there’s surviving and surviving.

“I spoke with the chairman here - you wouldn't believe the costings that it takes to run football clubs, what it takes to pay the players wages, even silly things like turning the lights on."

Takeley FC

Takeley FC have their picture taken with the Premier League Trophy (Image credit: Phil Grieg)

Pearce, who won Le Tournoi with England in 1997, sees the Premier League Fund as vital.

“It’s absolutely essential that the funding does drip down from the top end of the game.

“You never know, the next generation of footballers that you're trying to inspire might be playing at clubs like this.”

Ex-Manchester City and Nottingham Forest manager Pearce also believes non-league football can be more entertaining at times.

He said: “It’s a fantastic standard of football. I mean, in all honesty, I come from Wembley last night [where England played Albania], where you get a little bit frustrated that the ball's going backwards and sideways.

“Here, the ball goes from back to front very quickly and there's a lot of goalmouth action. It's a different type of football, but it's an exciting brand."

Since 2000, the Premier League Stadium Fund has provided more than £207 million to improve the facilities of more than 1,000 men’s and women’s clubs playing in 100+ leagues throughout the football pyramid. Visit premierleaguestadiumfund.co.uk for more details.

