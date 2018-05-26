It's been beautiful to play for Real Madrid - Ronaldo hints at shock exit
Cristiano Ronaldo threw his future wide open after helping Real Madrid to Champions League glory against Liverpool.
Cristiano Ronaldo suggested he could leave Real Madrid moments after winning the Champions League for a fifth time.
The superstar forward left the headlines to Gareth Bale in Kiev as his team-mate struck twice from the bench to lead Los Blancos to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Karim Benzema profited from one of two Loris Karius blunders to help Zinedine Zidane's men to a third successive triumph on European football's showpiece stage.
But, never one to remain out of the spotlight, Ronaldo raised eyebrows in a post-match television interview by revealing he is not assured of remaining at Madrid.
"We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days," Ronaldo told beIN SPORTS.
"I've enjoyed this moment with my team-mates. The important thing is that we made history. I want to thank all the fans."
When asked to elaborate on his comments, the ex-Manchester United man said he only wanted to savour his latest success and would provide more detail in the near future.
"No, no [I want] to enjoy this moment with my colleagues," the 33-year-old added..
"In the next few days I will give an answer."
