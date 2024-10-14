'It's not true': Pep Guardiola on England job and Manchester City quit claims

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out the possibility of becoming England’s next manager, admitting “anything can happen” when asked about the vacant role.

Lee Carsley is the Three Lions interim manager after Gareth Southgate’s departure following defeat in the Euro 2024 final. But the 50-year-old has distanced himself from the permanent role since a 2-1 loss to Greece in the Nations League.

That was followed by a much-improved display in Finland, where goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice gave England a 3-1 win. But there is still uncertainty around who might replace Southgate at the helm.

Pep Guardiola leaves England door open

Guardiola has been linked with the job, likely more out of hope than any real concrete interest. His comments during the international break sound more encouraging, though. The Catalan is out of contract at Manchester City next year and has been coy about his future.

Speaking on Italian TV show Che tempo Che Fa, Guardiola said: “Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet.”

“And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it. I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

Guardiola remains an outsider with the bookies, and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite for the England job after reports emerged that contact had been made. The German is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Carsley, meanwhile, remains a contender but has self-effacingly suggested that there are better options available. “This job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and I am still on the path to that,” he said.

That will only fuel speculation that Guardiola could make the switch into international football. He has been at City for close to nine years but recent comments have led to speculation that he could soon end his hugely successful tenure at the Etihad.

"I love English football. It is fantastic. I really enjoy it,” Guardiola said last month. “They leave you alone to get on with your job. That doesn’t happen anywhere else. This is a great club. I really feel good here. I am pleased to be here."

And back in February, Guardiola said: "A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that." Whether that will be with England remains to be seen.