It's now or never for Chelsea star's dream – report

The Belgian appears set to swap Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu at the end of the season as he enters the final year of his Blues contract.

The 28-year-old is keen to join Zinedine Zidane’s team and Goal understands that he feels this is a now or never moment in his career.

Zidane was a role model for Hazard when he was growing up and the Frenchman’s return to Los Merengues bench has only increased his longing to move to the Spanish capital.

The outlet insists that it's a simple question of Madrid or Chelsea for the forward.

UNPOPULAR OPINION I’m a Chelsea fan – and we'll be better off without Eden Hazard

However, the Premier League side’s £100 million demands have not been met as Madrid don’t want to pay more than £86 million for a player who is out of contract next summer – less than half the sum demanded by Chelsea last year when Madrid made an enquiry.

Maurizio Sarri is keen to sign on-loan Blancos midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis this summer, which could give the Spanish club another option in the negotiations.

Chelsea will discover on Thursday if their appeal against a two-window transfer ban, imposed by FIFA for breaking rules over the signing of Under-18 players, has been successful.

