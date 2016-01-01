Iturbe delighted with Premier League move

Juan Iturbe has voiced his delight with his move to AFC Bournemouth and is keen to prove his worth in the Premier League.

The Argentine forward was deemed surplus to requirements at Roma after failing to secure regular first-team action and joined the Cherries on loan until the end of the season on Friday.

"It’s a big opportunity for me to come and play in the Premier League," Iturbe told Cherries Player.

"I'd like to thank everyone for making this move happen and I'm very pleased to be here.

"There were a few clubs that were interested but things happened pretty quickly and once this process was under way it was a straightforward decision for me to make.

"I didn’t know a lot about Bournemouth as a club but the more I read and the more I found out how much they wanted me, it's an easy decision to go to a place where you feel really wanted. That became the overriding factor."

Bournemouth paid a loan fee of €1.2million with a further variable €1m to be paid "for bonuses linked to the achievement by the English club and the player of certain sporting goals" and have an option to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Iturbe had previously been linked with a move to Watford.