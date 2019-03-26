Tottenham target wantaway Inter Milan star – but are reluctant to meet asking price

Tottenham are keen to sign Inter winger Ivan Perisic, but the two clubs are some way apart on the transfer fee.

The 30-year-old winger has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal in the past, but neither club has been able to prise him away from San Siro.

Inter director Beppe Marotta confirmed in January that the Croatia international had asked to leave, but he did not get his wish before the mid-season window slammed shut.

Perisic will hope to finally secure a switch from Serie A to the Premier League this summer, with Spurs now leading the race for his signature according to Tutto Mercato.

However, the north Londoners are reluctant to meet Inter’s £29.8m asking price, instead valuing Perisic at around £21.3m.

Spurs travel to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, before hosting Crystal Palace in the first game at their new stadium next Wednesday.

