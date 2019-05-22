Barcelona 'willing' to sell star to Manchester United – for a price

The Express say that Manchester United are lining up a summer move for the Croatian mifielder.

In addition to putting an emphasis on youth this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like some experience in key positions.

Rakitic, 31, has won four La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy during his time at Barcelona.

The central midfielder has also racked up 10 assists this season, but Barça apparently now see Rakitic as dispensible having acquired Frenkie de Jong from Ajax.

Manchester United are hopeful of sealing a deal, but will have to pay up to get him.

Barcelona's valuation of Rakitic is unclear, but it's thought to exceed the £30m that United believe him to be worth.

NOW TRY...

FourFourTwo’s 20 favourite cult clubs of all time: is yours in there?

Quiz! Can you name the 71 players with at least 40 Premier League assists?