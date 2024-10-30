‘If I thought I was out of contention for the England squad, I’d tell you, but I don’t. If moving to Saudi Arabia has damaged my chances though, I can’t really change that’: FourFourTwo hear from Ivan Toney in Jeddah

Ivan Toney came off the bench for England in the final of Euro 2024 less than four months ago, but plenty has changed since then.

The Brentford striker won his sixth cap for his country in Berlin, having ascended from the lower leagues to the England squad, assisting a goal in the last 16 victory over Slovakia in Germany, then scoring in the penalty shoot-out against Switzerland.

By the end of the summer transfer window though, Toney had made a surprise move to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli.

Ivan Toney speaks on his transfer to the Middle East

When England named their first squad after Euro 2024, Ivan Toney was not in it – omitted by interim boss Lee Carsley.

“We had a brief conversation, but there’s a squad of more than one player that he has to focus on so, we had a brief chat and that was it,” Toney says now, in a week when FourFourTwo are in Jeddah to see his Al Ahli side take on local rivals Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. “He’s got plenty of other players to focus on, and the squad at the time that he chose.”

Toney was linked with various Premier League clubs this summer, but it was Al Ahli who made their move, with the 28-year-old deciding to make the switch.

“I believe and know it’s the right move for myself at this stage of my career,” he says. “It’s a different environment, people look at this league differently but I stepped into it knowing it’s still a high standard. I wanted something different, I spoke to my family and was very excited for the journey.”

It means that Toney is now competing in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo – naturally, as any striker would, he’s aiming to outscore the legend.

“Hopefully I can score more,” he smiles. “But I’m competing with myself, I don’t watch what other people are doing. He’s a top player, I’ll concentrate on myself.”

Many suggested when Toney moved to Saudi Arabia that the transfer may jeopardise his chances of remaining in the England squad.

“I’m only in control of what I can do on the pitch – if that’s the case and me coming here is damaging my chances, then I can’t really change that,” he says. “All I can do is focus on myself, play well and see what can happen.”

Thomas Tuchel will take over as the new England boss on January 1, and Toney insists that he doesn’t view himself as out of contention for Three Lions selection now. “Of course not – if I did, I’d tell you, but I don’t,” he says.

Striker still has World Cup dream

Ivan Toney scores his penalty against Switzerland (Image credit: Alamy)

Asked about his chances of making the 2026 World Cup, he adds: “I’ve got to aim for those kinds of things, but there are other people competing also.

“I see myself competing with whoever I’ve got to compete against – the main focus (at Al Ahli) is playing well, scoring goals and making sure the team gets three points.

“This league is a tough league. Everyone has their opinion, it doesn’t mean it’s factual, I’m here to focus on myself and what will be will be. If I was to get back involved on the international stage, I’m ready for it. But if not, then it is what it is.”

There will be more from Ivan Toney in FourFourTwo magazine soon.