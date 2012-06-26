Ivanovic urges Modric to make Blues move

The West London outfit made several bids for the Croat a year ago, but were rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy who stood firm.

However, with the White Hart Lane outfit failing to secure Champions League football, coupled with Harry Redknapp’s departure as manager, it is believed that the 26-year-old is seeking a move elsewhere.

And Serbian international Ivanovic feels Modric would fit in perfectly at Stamford Bridge, despite the Blues having already adding attacking players Eden Hazard and Marko Marin to their ranks.

"I don't know much about it other than what I read in the media," he told Sportske Novosti.

"I know there was interest in the transfer window before. Chelsea as a team have needed a player with these qualities. He would fit in quickly and strengthen the squad

"He has been in England a long time and knows about the way football is played on the island and the mentality of the players. He has exceptional quality, and moving to a bigger club is necessary for him to take the next step in his career.

"I think at Chelsea he would adapt instantly and become a better player. He should come to Chelsea - it won't go wrong!"

