'I've done my knee' – Keira Walsh injured, looks set to miss rest of Women's World Cup

England midfielder Keira Walsh seems unlikely to play any further part in the Women's World Cup after suffering what looked like a serious injury against Denmark on Friday.

Walsh went down awkwardly after 35 minutes after catching her studs in the turf and immediately signalled to the England bench that she was in trouble.

Team-mates Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway quickly attended to Walsh, who was in tears and seemed to say: "I've done my knee."

The Barcelona midfielder, who is such an important player for the Lionesses, was taken off on a stretcher.

There have been a speight of anterior cruciate ligament knee injuries in the women's game, with Leah Williamson and Beth Mead both out for the long term with ACL ruptures.

"I think it's gutting," former England defender Gilly Flaherty said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "I am looking now at the pictures of Keira Walsh. She looks upset.

"You are thinking, is it those dreaded three letters that we don't like saying. It's not good to see and it's just fingers crossed that it isn't what we think it is [an ACL injury]."