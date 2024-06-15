'I've had enough!': Ronaldinho explains why he won't watch Brazil at Copa America 2024

By
published

Brazil legend Ronaldinho says he won't watch his national team at the Copa America

Ronaldinho Brazil
Ronaldinho is one of Brazil's greatest ever players (Image credit: Alamy)

Ronaldinho has taken aim at the current state of the Brazilian national team ahead of this summer's Copa America in the United States.

Dorival Junior's side head into the tournament in poor form, having won just one of their last eight fixtures in all competitions and friendlies, having laboured to a 1-1 draw against the USA on Thursday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.