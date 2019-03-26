Borussia Dortmund respond to speculation linking Jadon Sancho with Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund have rubbished reports that Jadon Sancho could join Manchester United this summer.

The England winger has been one of the breakout stars of the European season, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists to help Dortmund mount a title challenge in the Bundesliga.

Sancho's sensational form has earned him links with PSG and United in recent weeks, but BVB sporting director Michael Zorc insists such stories are without foundation.

"I have no knowledge [of it], but it is also completely irrelevant," he told Bild.

Zorc previously dismissed the rumours linking Sancho with a move away this summer, but admitted he is likely to leave at some point in the future.

"I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now," Zorc said.

"Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with. He certainly will not play until his retirement in Dortmund. That too is true."

