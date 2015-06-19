Jagielka pens Everton extension

Phil Jagielka has put pen to paper on a one-year extension to his contract with Everton.

Captain Jagielka signed his new deal on Friday, with the 32-year-old now contracted at Goodison Park until 2018.

The England international defender enjoyed a typically consistent season in 2014-15, winning Everton's player of the season award, and he is thrilled to be staying put.

"It's always nice to feel wanted," he told Everton's official website. "Being rewarded with the extra year gives me that motivation to keep striving to get better and to keep going for as long as possible.

"It wasn't the longest negotiations ever - it only took a couple of minutes rather than hours. I love it here, I want to stay here and thankfully enough the club felt the same.

"The contract was drawn up and I popped back after a little holiday to sign it. Now I look forward to getting back for pre-season."

Manager Roberto Martinez added: "It's great news that Phil is extending his relationship with the club. He has excelled as a leader and as a captain of our football club for the last two seasons.

"I am sure everyone connected with the club will join me in being absolutely delighted that he has signed this extension to his deal."

Jagielka, who took on the captain's armband after Phil Neville retired ahead of the 2013-14 season, has made 293 appearances for Everton since joining from Sheffield United in July 2007.