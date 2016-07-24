James seeks more game time at Madrid

James Rodriguez has spoken of his desire to earn more playing time at Real Madrid following an underwhelming second season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The flamboyant attacking midfielder arrived in the Spanish capital amid much fanfare ahead of the 2014-15 campaign having starred for Colombia at the World Cup in Brazil, where he won the Golden Boot award.

James responded by scoring 13 goals in 29 LaLiga appearances and was a star turn for Real under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the 25-year-old struggled to replicate that form last term after largely falling out of favour Zinedine Zidane, and he made just 17 starts in the league.

Reports suggest that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in launching a bid for the 25-year-old, but the Colombia international is instead eyeing an upturn in fortunes in Madrid.

"At Real Madrid this season I hope to play more," he told Caracol TV.

"I want it to be a good season, and to perform at a high level."