James will not play in the Olympics

James Rodriguez will not be selected in the Colombia squad for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has confirmed.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman included James in his preliminary 40-man squad for the Copa America Centenario in June.

After participating in the United States, the Real Madrid midfielder will not be considered for selection as one of the three over-23 players permitted at Rio 2016.

FCF president Ramon Jesurun said: "He [James] had a private chat with the members of the national team coaching staff and they took the decision that he will go to the Copa America.

"It is understandable. It was very difficult to have him in the two competitions, it must be understood.

"James is a phenomenon, a fabulous player and an extraordinary person.

"Everything he has given us has been extraordinary, but he has many more years left to give joy to Colombian football and the country."