Jamie Carragher questions Arsenal intensity levels – “You’ve got another 10 months of this!”

Arsenal have been “too intense” and their fans will already “feel they like they can’t win the league” after failing to win two home games, says Jamie Carragher.

The Gunners finished as runners-up in the Premier League last season, starting strongly before fading during the run-in to end hopes of a first title in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the new campaign with a bang by beating Treble winners Manchester City in the Community Shield.

But Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the North London derby was the second time this season they have dropped points at home.

Former Liverpool and England defender Carragher has been struck by the intensity shown by the Gunners and questioned whether it is too much on the Stick to Football podcast.

“I noticed in the Community Shield. Something stuck with me – I said that I felt like I was watching Arsenal in the run-in, and it’s only the start of the season,” Carragher said.

“That thing with the celebrations, or it feels like every game is going to the wire. I’ve been there with Liverpool.

“Arsenal fans will feel like they can’t win the league now because they’ve dropped points in two home games.

“That’s what [Manchester] City do to you. We are probably looking at one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen, maybe the best if they win it again.

“I remember in the Community Shield seeing Arteta on the touchline after about 20 minutes, he was like a lunatic to the referee because he hadn’t booked a City player.

“It’s still half a friendly. I know there's a big rivalry, but I almost thought that it was too intense for the stage. You’ve got another 10 months of this!

“With Arsenal, because of last season being in such a good position – and they’re not going to be in that position again in terms of winning around 50 points out of the first 57 or something mad – I think it’s that much of missing out last season, and they’re that intense now.”

The Gunners beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the fourth round of the League Cup and travel to Bournemouth next on Saturday in the Premier League.

That is followed by a huge week where Arteta’s side go to Lens in the Champions League before hosting Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday, 8 October.

