Arsenal midfielder to leave in January – if he doesn't start games soon: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be forced to sell a midfielder in January, who is demanding he features regularly in the coming months.

The Gunners have begun the season with four wins from five, with their Basque boss keeping a settled side so far. Sunday's win against Everton, however, saw two of Arteta's biggest calls so far this season selection-wise, with David Raya brought in for his debut and Kai Havertz swapped out for Fabio Vieira.

Now, an Arsenal midfielder has reportedly told his manager that he wants to be featuring regularly up until Christmas – or he'll be off in the winter window.

Arteta has kept a settled side thus far (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Football Insider says that the injured Thomas Partey wants to go straight back into the starting XI, despite competition for his place, or he will consider the exit door.

Partey begun the season as a right-back for the Gunners before picking up an injury – which coincided with Oleksandr Zinchenko's return to the first team. Now, there doesn't seem the need for the Ghanaian as a full-back, though he could challenge Havertz for the last spot in midfield.

Juventus were rumoured to be interested in signing Partey over the summer. With Paul Pogba set to see his contract terminated after failing a drugs test, Arsenal's No.5 may well be in line to replace the Frenchman at the Allianz Stadium.

Thomas Partey may be ready to leave Arsenal imminently (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Currently out of action for the north Londoners, Partey is expected to return next month.

The 30-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €35 million.

