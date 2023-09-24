Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives Declan Rice injury update after Tottenham draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update on midfielder Declan Rice after the 24-year-old was withdrawn with an injury in the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

The England midfielder was replaced by Jorginho at the interval and was later seen with strapping on his calf as he watched the second half on the bench.

Arteta's side led twice in the North London derby after a Cristian Romero own goal in the first half and a Bukayo Saka penalty early in the second, but the Gunners were pegged back on each occasion by Son Heung-min strikes.

The second of those came after a mistake by Jorginho straight from the restart and Arsenal fans will hope Rice is available again to come back into the team sooner rather than later.

"He had some discomfort in his back and was telling us during the first half he was uncomfortable," Arteta told reporters after the match at the Emirates Stadium.

And asked how long the former West Ham player might be out, the Basque replied: "Hopefully not [for long]. We have to assess him. It's strange when a player like him asks to come off because he's uncomfortable. Hopefully not, but let's see."

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham for an initial £100 million in the summer and has impressed the fans with his performances for the Gunners already this season.

The 24-year-old is featured in the latest edition of FourFourTwo, which is available to buy here, with free delivery.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed Aaron Ramsdale's reaction after he was recently dropped and lost his place to summer signing David Raya.

Ramsdale had looked set to return for the derby on Sunday, but Raya started again and has now been preferred in each of the last three matches by Arteta.

And Ramsdale has already been linked with a move away from north London, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich reportedly keen on the England international.