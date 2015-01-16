Japan set to sack coach Aguirre after Asian Cup

The Japan Football Association (JFA) have changed their tune regarding coach Javier Aguirre, with president Kuniya Daini hinting on Thursday that the Mexican tactician could be sacked after the Asian Cup.

A court in the Spanish city of Valencia agreed to hear a case against Aguirre regarding match-fixing earlier this week and, having previously defended their coach, the JFA now appears keen to distance itself from the 56-year-old.

While Daini claimed the JFA is only focused on the Asian Cup in Australia, where Japan are attempting to defend their title, he indicated Aguirre's tenure could end after the continental championships.

"The priority is [the] national team's games during Asian Cup," Daini said at a media conference in Tokyo.

"Thus I would like to [not talk about] this issue during the tournament. After the tournament we will talk and explain JFA's thoughts and treatment with it.

"I think we consider seriously the fact the accusation was accepted [in Spain]."

Aguirre is under investigation for a match between Real Zaragoza and Levante in 2011, which ensured the Mexican's team avoided relegation.

"We hoped the accusation would not be accepted. We feel sorry," Daini said.

Japan have won their opening game in Australia - 4-0 over Palestine - and face Iraq in Brisbane on Friday.