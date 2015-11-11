Japan's oldest player signs new contract aged 48

Veteran Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura has signed a new one-year contract with Yokohama FC at the age of 48.

Miura, who extended his own record as the oldest scorer in the Japanese leagues in June, has agreed a new contract with the J2 League club for next season.

The former Japan international, dubbed 'King Kazu', will be 49 when the new deal expires.

"I'm thankful to the club staff and supporters who always offer me support," he told Kyodo News. "I'll continue to give everything I have and strive."

Miura has three goals in 16 league appearances this term despite missing the last few matches due to a knee injury.

He began his professional career in Brazil, playing for the likes of Palmeiras, Coritiba and Santos, before returning to Japan with Verdy Kawasaki in 1990.

The striker has also had loan spells with Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Sydney FC during a career that began in 1986.