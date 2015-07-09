Jardim calls for patience with Monaco signings

Leonardo Jardim has warned that new signings Mario Pasalic and Guido Carrillo will need time to settle in Ligue 1, but is confident the duo will be a success for Monaco.

Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last term, thanks largely to a defence that conceded just 26 goals - fewer than any other team in the league.

However, Monaco scored just 51 times and head coach Jardim has sought to address those problems by bringing in Argentine forward Carrillo from Estudiantes, while midfielder Pasalic arrived on loan from Chelsea.

"Pasalic and Carrillo are going to have to adapt to the league," Jardim told a media conference on Thursday.

"They both have many qualities. They will add to our squad and will grow as players with us."

With Monaco set to enter the UEFA Champions League at the third qualifying stage later this month, Jardim says the workload is increasing in pre-season.

"We are preparing for the third preliminary round of the Champions League, but especially for the start of the season," he added.

"We have three weeks to prepare for the first game of the Champions League. We need to refine the group."