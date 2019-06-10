Two Premier League clubs see bids turned down for Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta
Southampton and Newcastle United have had offers for Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta rejected, say reports.
The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season with the Bundesliga club in 2018/19, scoring 14 goals in 34 league appearances.
L’Equipe reports that Saints and Newcastle are among the clubs to have submitted bids in the region of €20-25 million for the player, but every approach has been turned down.
Mainz signed Mateta for €10 million last summer from Lyon and are reluctant to let him go so soon.
The outlet believes that an offer of €35-40 million could be required to secure the services of the France Under-21 international.
