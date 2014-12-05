Jedinak backs Zaha to come good at Palace

The Manchester United loanee has struggled to make an impact at Selhurst Park since agreeing his season-long move back to the club where he grew up, with just one goal in seven appearances.

Zaha returned to the starting line-up for only the fourth time in Palace's 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Tuesday, and Jedinak was impressed with the 22-year-old's performance.

And the Palace captain is convinced Zaha will reach the levels that saw him perform so well in his previous spell at the club.

"We all know what a special talent he is," Jedinak told the Evening Standard.

"I think he will be the first to say some of his crosses, and his final pass at times, were not ideal on Tuesday, but he has not really played for a month.

"He did both sides of his job well against Villa. He was getting back and tucking in, which is what we wanted, and then breaking with real purpose.

"That is a start now and something I hope he can build on."

Palace face Tottenham on Saturday, with Zaha again expected to feature at White Hart Lane.