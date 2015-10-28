Jedinak, Ryan return for Socceroos

The Socceroos have welcomed back captain Mile Jedinak and regular number one goalkeeper Mat Ryan for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Jedinak and Ryan have been missing since Australia's opening qualifier against Kyrgyzstan in June, while the duo sat out wins over Bangladesh and Tajikistan as well as the Socceroos' defeat to Jordan last month.

But the pair will return for Australia's qualifier at home to Kyrgyzstan in Canberra on November 12 and the trip to Bangladesh five days later, after being included in the 23-man squad on Wednesday.

"Having Mile and Maty available again is a boost for the next two matches," said coach Ange Postecoglou, whose Socceroos are second in Group B in the AFC section of World Cup qualifying, four points behind Jordan.

"Mile has made his return from injury and as the skipper his presence will be a bonus for us while Mat will be back in full training by the time the window comes along next week.:

Uncapped defender Josh Risdon was a surprise inclusion after being rewarded for his form with A-League club Perth Glory, while goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic (injured), new Manchester City signing Luke Brattan and Adelaide United defender Tarek Elrich missed out.

Australia squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alex Cisak (Leyton Orient), Adam Federici (Bournemouth), Mat Ryan (Valencia).

Defenders: Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town), Ryan McGowan (Dundee United), James Meredith (Bradford City), Josh Risdon (Perth Glory), Trent Sainsbury (P.E.C Zwolle), Matt Spiranovic (Hangzhou Greentown), Alex Wilkinson (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Bailey Wright (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar), Mark Milligan (Baniyas), Aaron Mooy (Melbourne City), Tom Rogic (Celtic).

Forwards: Nathan Burns (FC Tokyo), Tim Cahill (Shanghai Shenua), Tomi Juric (Roda JC), Mathew Leckie (Ingoldstadt), Tommy Oar (Ipswich Town), James Troisi (Al Ittihad).