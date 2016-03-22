Jedinak warns against Socceroos complacency

Australia captain Mile Jedinak says complacency is a dirty word as the Socceroos focus on two World Cup qualifiers, starting with Thursday's clash with Tajikistan in Adelaide.

Ange Postecoglou's side are on track to seal their spot in the next stage of qualifying for Russia 2018 ahead of their final two qualifiers.

Most expect the final group game against second-placed Jordan in Sydney on March 29 to be decisive in determining who finishes first.

Jordan, now coached by former Tottenham and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp, are two points behind the Socceroos.

But focusing on Jordan would mean the Socceroos would overlook the first hurdle, which is Tajikistan, something Jedinak says simply cannot happen.

"The fact we haven't had a game in such a long time with the national team means you can't become complacent," the skipper said at the launch of Australia's new kit on Tuesday.

"Everyone wants to impress again, everyone wants to give it their all.

"It's how we channel it which is going to be most important. We have to manage the games in the right way, the one on Thursday first.

"We're not allowed to be complacent. If you've been around this environment, that word doesn't come into it because you are being pushed every game and every training session to be better.

"That word isn't even in Ange's vocabulary so I don't even want to start talking or thinking about it."

Thursday's clash is the first time in five years the Socceroos have played in Adelaide, where they beat New Zealand 3-0 in 2011.

Jedinak featured in that game but says the redeveloped Adelaide Oval will make this match an even bigger experience for the side.

"Looking at [the stadium] yesterday and taking it all in, the surroundings, it's very impressive and I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like on Thursday when it will be such a great atmosphere," he said.

"I remember the last time we were here at the old Adelaide Oval, the support was tremendous, I think it's going to be something we're all going to savour."

Winger Robbie Kruse and goalkeepers Mat Ryan and Mitch Langerak are the last three players still to arrive in camp, expected in later on Tuesday.