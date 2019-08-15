Arsenal set to receive big cash boost from Jeff Reine-Adelaide’s move to Lyon

The midfielder left the Emirates Stadium for Ligue 1 last summer and impressed enough to earn a £23 million transfer to the French big guns this week.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners agreed a 20 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal that took Reine-Adelaide away from north London last summer.

That means that the Premier League side are set to receive around £5 million from the deal.

Lyon confirmed the €25 million capture of the 21-year-old on a five-year deal on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who scored three goals in 35 appearances last season for Angers, spent two-and-a-half years with Arsenal’s Under-23 side but struggled to break into the first team.

