Tottenham target Joachim Andersen remains focused as Spurs 'open talks' for Sampdoria youngster

The 22-year-old has been linked with several big clubs, like Inter and Juventus, after impressing in the heart of Marco Giampaolo’s defence this season.

However, Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport claimed on Thursday that his future could lie in England after Samp opened talks with Spurs.

The Serie A club’s vice-president Antonio Romei is said to have travelled to London on Tuesday for discussions with Tottenham representatives about a potential sale of the €25 million-rated defender.

The centre-back admitted that he has been aware of the speculation over his future this season.

“The media have talked about it quite a lot, it’s true,” he told bold.dk.

“My name was little known, especially in Denmark, because I moved to Holland when I was very young.

“It’s obviously special and I can feel that there’s more attention on me. But at the top level of football this is how it works.

“I feel like I’ve done something really good. I just need to continue with my growth. I hope that everything goes well.”

Andersen could be set to earn his first senior Denmark cap in the forthcoming international break after being called up to Age Hareide’s squad.

“It was overwhelming, it’s really nice and I’m very happy with my development and how things are going with my season up until now."