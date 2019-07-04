Barcelona enter race for long-time Manchester City target

The Portugal international has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad this summer.

Juve are looking to generate profit from Cancelo’s sale after securing the summer signings of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, and with deals for Matthijs de Ligt and the returning Gianluigi Buffon close to completion.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Barcelona have now entered the race for the 25-year-old.

The Italian club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici has already held talks with City, but the Premier League champions now face significant competition from Camp Nou.

Juve could look to Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian as a replacement, as the Italy international wants to return to his home country.

