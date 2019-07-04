Bundesliga and Championship clubs come knocking for Everton youngster

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and clubs are queueing up to prise him away from Merseyside.

The Liverpool Echo reports that unnamed sides in the Bundesliga and the English second tier have submitted offers for the midfielder.

Williams spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers after succumbing to an injury last summer that ruined his chances of catching the attention of Everton boss Marco Silva in pre-season.

He made 30 appearances in the Championship last season, but remains far down the pecking order when it comes to Silva’s midfield options for next season.

Everton have previously rejected advances from Barnsley and Bristol City for the player.

