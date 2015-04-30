Johnson ready to leave Liverpool

With Liverpool set to overhaul their squad at the end of the season, full-back Glen Johnson has effectively given up on remaining at Anfield.

While Johnson stopped short of calling an end to his Liverpool career on Wednesday, the 30-year-old conceded it is unlikely he will earn a new contract when his current deal expires at the end of June.

Johnson has started Liverpool's past three Premier League matches but had been a bench player or out of Brendan Rodgers' squad entirely for the 15 previous games.

The former Chelsea and Portsmouth defender has played 17 Premier League matches for 13 starts this term.

"Of course [I expect to leave at the end of the season], I have no contract," Johnson told the Liverpool Echo.

"I don't think that will change but we have to wait and see.

"I have always been professional all season, always wanted to play and that's still what I'm doing.

"I've got four more games and then let's see what we do in the summer."

Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with four games remaining, which leaves Rodgers' side with only a slim chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

With just one point collected in their past three fixtures, Liverpool must bring in reinforcements if they want to challenge for the title in 2015-16, according to Johnson.

"Every team is going to try and do their business in the summer to try and make themselves stronger for the following the season," he said.

"The club needs to do that too.

"We have some fantastic young players, but we say the same every year – we always have some good young players coming through.

"The club has got some business to do in the summer."