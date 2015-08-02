Jojic fires Cologne to latest victory

Cologne wrapped up their Bundesliga preparations in style with an impressive 3-2 win over Valencia in the Colonia Cup on Sunday.

With less than a week until their first competitive fixture in the 2015-16 campaign, against Meppen in the DFB-Pokal, Peter Stoger's side recorded a sixth win of pre-season thanks to goals from Philipp Hosiner, Kevin Vogt and Milos Jojic.

Valencia struggled to cope with the flowing football of their hosts at times, and although Javi Fuego and Alvaro Negredo pulled goals back they were unable to reel Cologne in.

After claiming victory over Stoke City 24 hours earlier, Cologne were quickly back into their groove and netted twice in four first-half minutes through Hosiner and Vogt.

The former broke the deadlock after 20 minutes as he rolled his marker on the edge of the box before firing in off the post, before Vogt doubled their advantage as he converted Jonas Hector's free-kick.

Valencia took time to settle, but eventually halved their deficit as Fuego headed home from close range, the defender scoring at the second attempt after Rodrigo de Paul's free-kick had crashed into the crossbar.

Jojic showed why Cologne were keen to bring him in from Borussia Dortmund early in the second half as he restored his side's two-goal lead with a precise free-kick, Jaume Domenech unable to keep the ball out despite getting a hand to the Serbian's effort.

A superb finish from Negredo brought the visitors back to within one goal once again after 55 minutes, the former Manchester City forward escaping the Cologne defence before delicately lifting Fuego's pass over Thomas Kessler.

Valencia continued to push for a leveller and were denied a draw as Kessler made a superb reaction save from Ruben Vezo's header.

Another late stop from Kessler ensured victory for Cologne as he denied substitute Paco Alcacer, leaving Valencia to rue a fourth reversal of pre-season.