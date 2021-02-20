Jonathan Woodgate says managerial uncertainty is unsettling Bournemouth players

Jonathan Woodgate admitted after Bournemouth’s defeat at QPR that uncertainty over the managerial position is “unsettling” for the players.

The Cherries went down 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship contest, their first loss in five matches since Woodgate was placed in caretaker charge.

Former Arsenal favourite Thierry Henry is in the frame to take over, but Woodgate is in the dark over the club’s plans.

He said: “I have no idea what’s happening with it. We’ll just have to see what the board say next.

“Obviously it can be unsettling for the players and fans, but there’s nothing we can really do about it.

“I’ve just got to get on with it, keep my own counsel and do my best for the club.”

Bournemouth were the better side before going behind when a misplaced pass by boyhood QPR fan Chris Mepham led to Stefan Johansen putting the hosts ahead.

Johansen’s goal was his first since arriving on loan from neighbours Fulham.

Shane Long equalised – the striker’s first goal since joining on loan from Southampton – but Todd Kane’s late winner clinched a fourth successive victory for Rangers.

Mepham has made other errors this season and Woodgate admitted the defender needs to learn from his latest mishap.

He said: “Everyone gets obsessed with playing the ball out at times. But there are areas when you play the ball out.

“When you make mistakes it’s important you learn from them. There’s no doubt he’s got talent.

“He’ll be disappointed. I’ll speak to him and see how he is. What you’ve got to do is roll your sleeves up and get on with it and move on to the next game.”

Woodgate added: “I thought we played well, especially in the first half when we were different class.

“We didn’t take our chances and then we made a couple of errors at the back. We weren’t clinical enough in both boxes.

“It’s really frustrating, but the team did play well. I’m satisfied with the performance but not the result.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton feels his team have proved their doubters wrong with their recent run.

They were drifting towards the relegation zone but have since won six of their last seven matches.

Victories have come against promotion candidates Bournemouth, Brentford, Blackburn and Watford and Warburton said: “When you look at the quality of the opposition, that tells you everything about the performance today.

“Look at Bournemouth’s squad and they’re a very talented team. So we knew it would be a tough test.

“But again the boys have stood up, stuck to the game plan, worked hard and shown quality and created chances against a very good team. They deserve so much credit.

“When you look at Watford, Blackburn, Brentford and Bournemouth, I don’t think people would have given us much chance of taking many points out of that run, so the boys have done very well.

“But this division is ruthless and you have to be focused on the next game. So everything now is about playing Preston on Wednesday night.

“It’s a game every three days now. It’s a crazy schedule. We all know about the demands being placed on the players. They’ve done so well.”