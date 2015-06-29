Jones agrees Manchester United deal

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has agreed a new deal that will keep him with the club until 2019.

The England international - who arrived from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 - was due to see his contract at Old Trafford expire at the end of next season.

However, having played a regular role in Louis van Gaal's maiden campaign with the club last time out, Jones has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

"I am delighted to have signed a new deal," Jones told the club's official website.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and am looking forward to continuing my development as a player.

"This a great club to be part of and I cannot wait to start the new campaign. I would like to thank the manager, coaching staff and fans for their continued support."

Manager Van Gaal, who will lead United's return to the UEFA Champions League this coming season, added: "We are delighted that Phil has signed a new contract.

"He is a talented footballer with great versatility and can play in a number of positions.

"Phil is a relatively young defender who is developing all the time. He missed some of last season due to injury but I was impressed by his professionalism and attitude during those periods."

Jones, 23, won the Premier League title with United during 2012-13 and has made 128 appearances for the club in all competitions.