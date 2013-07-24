Jones eyes centre-back role

The England international has proved a versatile asset for the Old Trafford club since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, playing at full-back and in midfield.

But the 21-year-old believes that he is best suited to playing in central defence and is keen to nail down a regular berth in the position.

"I have said from day one I see myself as a centre-back," he said.

"But if I am asked to play in midfield or at right-back I am happy to do so. As long as I am in the team, it doesn't matter whether I am in goal.

"Of course, towards the middle and end of my career I will want to start cementing a place in a certain position but at the moment I am happy."

Jones featured at centre-back for United as they fell to a 3-2 pre-season defeat to Yokohama F Marinos on Tuesday.