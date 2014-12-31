Jordan call on seven from Al Wehdat for Asian Cup

The Englishman was named as head coach of the Jordan national team in September and he will look to mastermind a first ever continental title for the nation.

And the 58-year-old, formerly manager of QPR and Fulham, has selected heavily from Jordanian champions Al Wehdat in his 23-man squad.

Rajaei Ayed Fadel Hasan, Sameer Raja Suleiman, Mahmoud Zatara, Monther Abu Amara, Saleh Ibrahim and Ahmad Elias Ahmad Ali are among those to be selected from Al Wehdat.

Goalkeeper Amer Shafi rounds off the seven, and he joins the likes of Al Salmiya's Odai Al Saify and Ahmad Hayel of Al Arabi in having previous Asian Cup experience.

Wilkins is charged with the task of helping Jordan better their run to the quarter-finals in 2011 when the tournament kicks off in Australia.

Jordan start their attempt against Iraq on January 12 and play further group games with Palestine and Japan.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ahmad Nawwas (Al Jazeera), Amer Shafi (Al Wehdat), Mutaz Yasin (That Ras)

Defenders: Ahmad Elias Ahmad Ali (Al Wehdat), Mohammad Al Dmeiri (El Etihad), Tareq Khattab (Al Shabab), Mohammad Mustafa (Al Khor), Anas Bani Yaseen (Al Raed), Oday Zahran (Shabab Al Ordun)

Midfielders: Monther Abu Amara (Al Wehdat), Khalil Baniateyah (Al Faisaly), Mohammad Al Daoud (Al Hidd), Abdallah Deeb (Al Refa), Rajaei Ayed Fadel Hasan (Al Wehdat), Saleh Ibrahim (Al Wehdat), Ahmad Nawaf Israiwah (Al Qadsyeh), Yousef Ahmad Mohammad (Al Ramtha), Saeed Murjan (Al Ramtha), Sameer Raja Suleiman (Al Wehdat)

Forwards: Hamza Aldaradreh (Al Khaleel), Ahmad Hayel (Al Arabi), Odai Al Saify (Al Salmiya), Mahmoud Zatara (Al Wehdat)