Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson doubtful for Liverpool’s game with Arsenal

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and defender Andy Robertson face late fitness tests ahead of the visit of Arsenal.

The pair returned from international duty with minor issues and that has restricted their participation to recovery work away from the main squad.

Forward Sadio Mane has recovered from the bruised ribs sustained playing for Senegal but boss Jurgen Klopp’s longer-term injury list includes Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (ankle) with James Milner and Naby Keita (both hamstring) closest to returning next week.

Arsenal could be without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Thomas Partey for the trip to Anfield.

Aubameyang returned early from international duty and manager Mikel Arteta said he would have to be assessed ahead of the match, while Partey was unable to go on international duty and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the game.

The Gunners will also continue to be without defender Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Granit Xhaka with a left ankle and knee ligament injury respectively.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Phillips, Morton, Minamino, Origi, Henderson, Robertson.

Provisional Arsenal team: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Odegaard, Leno, Tierney, Aubameyang, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.