Jordan Thompson signs new Stoke deal

By published

Stoke City v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – bet365 Stadium
(Image credit: Barrington Coombs)

Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old signed for the Potters in January 2020 from Blackpool and has gone on to make 80 appearances since.

The Northern Ireland international told Stoke’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and to extend my stay. I’m just looking forward to the future now.

“This season I feel like we’ve played a lot of good football and I want to be part of a team that plays that way.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff