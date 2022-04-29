Jordan Thompson signs new Stoke deal

Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old signed for the Potters in January 2020 from Blackpool and has gone on to make 80 appearances since.

The Northern Ireland international told Stoke’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and to extend my stay. I’m just looking forward to the future now.

“This season I feel like we’ve played a lot of good football and I want to be part of a team that plays that way.”