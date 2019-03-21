Jose Mourinho reveals plans for getting back into management

Jose Mourinho is targeting a return to club management by June this year, having been out of the game since being sacked by Manchester United in December.

Speaking to beINSPORTS, Mourinho said: "What I have in mind is that I would like to be back in the summer, in June, for a new club, for a new pre-season.

"I know exactly what I don't want - that's the reason I've had to say no already to three or four different offers.”

Though Mourinho said he does not have a specific club in mind, he says knows the ‘nature of the job’ he wants.

He will be patient and wait for the right opportunity to come around - but that won't be with a national team yet.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto manager has won 19 major trophies in his career.

