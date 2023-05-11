'They didn't find me': Mourinho shuts down PSG links in typical Jose style

Jose Mourinho has shut down rumours linking him with the manager's job at Paris Saint-Germain in typical fashion, classically refuting claims he will leave his post at Roma at the end of the season.

Reports have suggested PSG has approached Mourinho in recent weeks to replace Christophe Galtier, who has underwhelmed in the French capital in his sole season in charge. According to RMC Sport (opens in new tab), PSG director Luis Campos has contacted Mourinho over a move, with the two parties in advanced negotiations.

Mourinho has pushed back against those reports, though, while speaking to the media ahead of Roma's Europa League semi-final clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night.

"If they called, they didn't find me," Mourinho told Sky Sports Italia. "I've never spoken to them."

While Galtier is still managing at the Parc des Princes, last 16 exits from both the Champions League and Coupe de France means he is certainly under pressure.

Mourinho, though, seems happy in the Italian capital in charge of Roma. Last season he guided the Giallorossi to glory in the Europa Conference League, and the Portuguese boss is aiming for further success on the continent this campaign.

He will have to navigate past Leverkusen to do so, a side managed by his former player at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso. Winning the Europa League also presents the most realistic option for Roma to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Currently Roma are 7th in Serie A and five points from Inter Milan in fourth. With just four games remaining, it will take a lot for Roma to gain ground while also hoping AC Milan and Atalanta in fifth and sixth also drop points.

The 60-year-old's contract with Roma expires in 2024. A return to both Chelsea and Real Madrid have been touted for Mourinho, with the hot seat at Stamford Bridge currently unoccupied by a permanent boss and Carlo Ancelotti's future in Spain up in the air.