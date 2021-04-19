Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho with the side sitting seventh in the Premier League.

The news broke on Monday morning while the football world was still reeling from the announcement of the proposed European Super League, with Tottenham one of the founding members.

It has also been reported that the sacking could have been linked to the announcement of the formation of the ESL with some reports suggesting Mourinho wouldn’t lead his players out to training this morning as he is against the decision.

The club then confirmed the news via a statement on their website minutes after the reports broke.

‘The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties,’ read the statement.

‘Chairman, Daniel Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."’

‘Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.’