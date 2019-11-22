Jose Mourinho to land £2m bonus if Tottenham reach top four - report

The Portuguese boss returned to the Premier League this week after being named as the successor to sacked Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

It marks the former Chelsea manager’s return to management, 11 months after he was fired by Manchester United.

Mourinho is understood to be on a £15 million-per-year deal in north London, making him the second-highest paid manager in the league behind Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

He put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, but the Sun reports that there are extra incentives included in the paperwork.

Mourinho will receive a £2m bonus if he rescues Spurs’ season by guiding the club into the top four.

He has a big job on his hands to land the cash windfall, with Tottenham currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

They are 11 points outside of the Champions League places with almost a third of the season already played.

Mourinho will make his debut on the Spurs bench against West Ham on Saturday, but he wasn’t afraid to set out lofty ambitions at his unveiling on Thursday.

“We cannot win the Premier League this season,” he said.

“We can – I’m not saying we will do – we can win it next season.”

