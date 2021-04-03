Jota bags double as Liverpool thrash Arsenal

Diogo Jota came off the bench to provide a second half spark where he bagged two goals to help guide Liverpool to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Liverpool dominated proceedings in the first half but despite pegging Arsenal back in their own half they lacked a cutting edge with James Milner’s wayward effort their only opening in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp brought on Jota with 61 minutes gone at proved an inspired change as the Portuguese headed the Red in front three minutes later as he got on the end of a pinpoint cross from Trent Alexander-Arnoald.

Mohamed Salah then doubled the lead in the 68th minute as he held off Gabriel before squeezing a shot through Bernd Leno’s legs from a tight angle.

Jota rounded off a fantastic performance from Klopp’s men as he stroked the ball into the bottom corner with 8 minutes to go as Liverpool closed the gap on the top four.