Jude Bellingham wins the Golden Boy award: The staggering stats behind the England man's award

Yesterday, Jude Bellingham received the prize for best young player in Europe and took home two trophies, as he also claimed the web award voted by fans online.

He won the main trophy by 97 per cent of the votes of 50 journalists who sit in the panel, a feat Kylian Mbappe also achieved in 2017, although then the jury consisted of 30 journalists. Interestingly, Bellingham is the first Real Madrid player to win the award.

Each first pick of journalists gives a player 10 points, seven for second, five for third, three for fourth and one for fifth. Bellingham accumulated 485 of the possible 500 points in the end, which illustrates his convincing win.

Erling Haaland was honoured at the awards, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were also some other English-related winners on the night.

Cesc Fabregas received an oeuvre prize for his career, while Brighton duo Tony Bloom and Roberto De Zerbi won the Best President Award and Best European Coach Award respectively.

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu Gaspar won the Best Manager award, while Erling Haaland scooped the Golden Player Man, the prize for best player over 21.

