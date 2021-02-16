Julian Nagelsmann open to Premier League move as RB Leipzig prepare for Liverpool

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in the world.

Nagelsmann came to prominence at Hoffenheim, who he saved from relegation and then led into Europe.

Leipzig chose him as their new manager in 2019 and Nagelsmann guided them to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

His side will face Liverpool in the last 16 of this year’s edition of the competition, with the first leg set to take place in Budapest on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of that fixture, Nagelsmann said he would be open to offers from Premier League sides after he has finished his job at the Red Bull Arena.

“I have a contract now until 2023 so I think I will stay in Leipzig,” he told The Telegraph .

“The Premier League is a very interesting league and I can imagine it could be a big aim to be a big manager in the Premier League one day like Jurgen [Klopp], who is very successful. It could be a step in the future.

“You know, in soccer it's not that easy to plan 'how long will you be a manager in Leipzig? When will you go to the Premier League? I could imagine going to the Premier League.

“I could imagine staying as a manager in the Bundesliga for my whole career. It's cool to be a manager in my own country, I love it. Then perhaps in the future we can meet face-to-face in the Premier League, who knows.”

Nagelsmann has been linked with Bayern Munich in the past, and Premier League clubs would no doubt face competition for his signature were the 33-year-old to become available.

Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga, five points adrift of league leaders Bayern.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?