Jurado leaves Watford for Espanyol

Jose Manuel Jurado has left Premier League outfit Watford to link up with Quique Sanchez Flores and Espanyol for the next three years.

Jurado joined Watford ahead of the 2015-16 season but lasted just one year into a three-year deal at Vicarage Road as Walter Mazzarri prepares to take the reins.

The 30-year-old playmaker made 27 Premier League appearances for Watford last season but failed to find the net.

A Watford statement read: "The Hornets can confirm that Jose Manuel Jurado has today completed a permanent transfer to Espanyol..... All at Watford FC wish Jose well for the future.''

Jurado - a Europa League winner with Atletico Madrid in 2008-09 - becomes Espanyol's third signing this off-season, along with Jose Antonio Reyes and Roberto.