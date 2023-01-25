Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to rebuild their squad this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his squad needs to be revamped

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool need to undergo a major squad rebuild in the summer.

The 2022/23 campaign has been disappointing for the Reds so far, with Klopp's side currently ninth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are 10 points adrift of the top four, although they do have a game in hand on most of the teams above them in the standings.

Liverpool won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup last term and finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

But given their struggles this season, the Reds are expected to sign several players this summer in a bid to refresh their squad.

And Klopp insists he has the energy to oversee that rebuild as he attempts to bring more silverware to Anfield in the future.

“It was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract, because I knew it’s necessary,” he told Michael Calvin's Football People (opens in new tab) podcast.

"It will not go overnight. And imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair – I would be somewhere on holiday and everybody would shout my name, ‘with him it would not have happened!’.

“I’m obviously not a miracle worker. That’s why it’s good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time period – we have an awful lot of injuries, and that makes life really complicated – I have no problem with that because I see [the situation].

“I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and that’s what we are.”

