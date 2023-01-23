Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report

Liverpool want Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the England midfielder stalling over a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

With the influx of new stars in west London, Mount is now one of Chelsea's lowest-paid first-teamers. With just 18 months on his current contract, it's still not certain that he'll remain at the club beyond this season either, especially with the club in transition.

Mount has been at Chelsea since the age of six years old but Liverpool have a long-standing interest in the 24-year-old and are eyeing the situation carefully.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants new blood in midfield (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

According to the Guardian (opens in new tab), Liverpool are monitoring the contract situation. With the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract this summer, with others like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho coming under fire for poor performances, a rebuild is due.

Liverpool's imminent sale (opens in new tab) would make Mount a huge statement buy for the new regime – though with Mount approaching the end of his contract, he may not cost as much as some expect.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in Jude Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund apparently demanding nine figures.

Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are all options in midfield for Jurgen Klopp – though the six-time European champions have only made one permanent signing in the last four years who had experience playing in midfield before arriving at Anfield.

Liverpool look set for an overhaul after a poor season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are also said to be fighting over Moises Caicedo of Brighton. The Ecuadorian is valued by the Seagulls at £75 million, with Chelsea keener to drop that asking price to around £55m.

Mount is valued at around €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Moises Caicedo could be one of two Brighton midfielders heading to Merseyside: the Reds are said to be in a four-way race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with three European sides also reportedly keen on the Argentine World Cup winner.

Liverpool are also thought to be working on a £44m summer deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, while they could go head-to-head with Tottenham for for Sofyan Amrabat, who starred for Morocco at Qatar 2022.

In other news, recent Anfield arrival Cody Gakpo has revealed that compatriot Virgil van Dijk influenced his decision to join the Reds.