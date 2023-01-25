Liverpool will let summer signing leave this month, as rebuild continues: report

Liverpool have only brought in one new face in January – but are prepared to let players leave from their injury-hit squad.

The Reds are currently without the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota among many others, as Jurgen Klopp's side sit ninth in the Premier League table. So far, only Cody Gakpo has moved to Anfield. The Dutchman is yet to score.

But with Klopp seeming pessimistic regarding new signings, it seems as if bodies have to leave Merseyside before new blood is brought in.

Liverpool currently have a number of casualties, including Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside (opens in new tab), Calvin Ramsay is going out on loan, just mere months after joining Liverpool from Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old was an exciting acquisition in the summer, expected to serve as deputy to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and highly thought of back in Scotland. As it stands, he's played once in the League Cup and once in Europe.

Swansea City are seen as a potential destination for the young defender, who signed a five-year contract for an initial fee of just over £4 million back in the summer. Ramsay became a club record sale for Aberdeen at the time.

37-year-old James Milner has filled in at right-back for the Reds this season in Alexander-Arnold's absence. The veteran utility man became the second-youngest Premier League player ever when he came on as a substitute for his senior Leeds United debut in 2002… the year before Ramsay was even born.

Calvin Ramsay is yet to play for Liverpool in the league. (Image credit: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool's other summer signings, Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, have had mixed reviews so far. Nunez has attracted criticism and praise in almost equal part from fans, while Carvalho has looked bright but struggled to break into Klopp's side on a regular basis.

Ramsay is valued at €5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

